Team USA Player Appears To Drop Her Phone On The Ice

We're all so used to having our phones on us 24/7, it can be pretty easy to forget about it and leave it in your pocket, and it appears that may have happened to Team USA's Caroline Harvey at the IIHF Women's World Championships in Czechia.

The Americans were taking on the Germans in a quarterfinal game in the city of České Budějovice when there was a stoppage for something you don't see every day: a phone on the ice.

My first thought would be some fan got carried away and chucked it over the glass, but once you see the replay, it's pretty clear that, for some reason, Harvey seemed to have her phone on her, and after she fell to the ice, her phone got left behind.

There aren't typically any pockets in hockey gear, so maybe the phone got stuck in Harvey's equipment some other way.

I'm sure it was an accident, but Harvey — who represented Team USA at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and currently plays for the Wisconsin Badgers — had to be a little red in the face after that one, but believe it or not, that's not even the first time that has happened recently.

Back in January, the same exact thing happened to Ak-Bars Kazan forward Nikita Dynyak during a KHL game.

"I had it on the shelf behind me, I put it down, took off my elbow pads, and when I turned around, it fell behind me. And I didn't feel anything." Dynyak explained at the time. "Like putting a cigarette behind your ear and not feeling it. I went out and didn't understand anything at first."

See? It can happen!

Despite that little phone incident, Team USA went on to defeat the Germans 3-0, and they will move on to the medal rounds.