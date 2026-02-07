Team USA's Hillary Knight Is On The Cusp Of Breaking An Incredible Record

The US hockey great is at her final Olympics.

For years now, Hillary Knight has been synonymous with the United States women's hockey team, and for good reason: she's one of the best to ever do it.

Now, Knight is just one goal away from becoming Team USA's all-time Olympic goalscorer.

After making short work of Czechia to open their tournament on Thursday, the Americans took on Finland.

The Finns are never a team to be taken lightly — on the men's or women's side — but the US may have caught a break in that this was Finland's first game of the tournament after their opener against Canada was postponed due to a Norovirus outbreak.

So, you can expect Team Finland to have an unenviable combination of having to work out some Olympic jitters while also not feeling 100%. That may be one of the reasons why this one was all Team USA, with the Americans taking a 5-0 victory in which they shelled Finnish goaltender Sanni Ahola with 49 shots to Finland's 11.

Though 44 saves is a solid day of work when you face that much rubber.

But the big story came on the fourth goal of the day, which came from Knight.

That was Knight's 14th career Olympic goal, and according to Yahoo Sports, it ties her with Natalie Darwitz and Katie King for the US women's record.

This will be the 36-year-old's final Olympics, but there's no doubt that she still has a lot of gas in the tank. That was already her second goal of the tournament as she potted one against Czechia.

So, will she break the record? It would appear there's a good chance she will.

The Americans are in what is easily the tougher of the two groups, but have already shown they're the team to beat in this tournament.

Team USA will take on a Switzerland team that should never be overlooked, and then will face their arch rivals, Team Canada, on Tuesday to wrap up their preliminary round slate.