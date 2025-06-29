Team USA's Matt Freese Delivers Heroics to Stun Costa Rica in Gold Cup Thriller: Reactions

The Americans got the job done.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese delivered the goods for America.

In a Gold Cup quarterfinal thriller against Costa Rica on Sunday, Team USA survived penalty kicks, propelled by a Superman-esque performance from Freese, who displayed ice in his veins.

The United States overcame a 1-0 deficit to secure a 2-1 lead, ultimately winning 4-3 in penalties.

Freese blocked three of six penalty kicks from Costa Rica, elevating the U.S. national men's team to its third consecutive Gold Cup victory, while American striker Damion Downs delivered in crucial moments, including the decisive penalty kick that clinched the win.

"Penalties are my thing," Freese told FOX Sports after the match. "On the plane ride over here to Minnesota I was studying the penalties so I was ready for it if we needed it.

"It was a full team effort -- it really shows the energy and the mentality of this group to come back from 1-0...then you know, everyone steps up for PKs and does a great job," Freese added.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the heroic performance by Freese and the Americans.

"US! Boom! Blocking three penalty kicks is phenomenal goal keeping," Clay posted on X.

The United States now advances to the Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, where the U.S. will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico, the stakes are high following their 2022 World Cup Round of 16 exit in Qatar, as the team aims to elevate its performance on home soil.

Advancing in the CONCACAF tournament is critical to reigniting American soccer fans' passion.

Indeed, U.S. soccer supporters were electrified by Sunday's triumph over Costa Rica, especially lauding Freese's ‘ballsy’ performance.

