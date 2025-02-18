Team USA Gets Major Bad News — With A Silver Lining — Ahead Of 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Against Canada

The NHL hit absolute paydirt with the inaugural (and possibly only, although you've got to think they're going to explore all avenues to bring it back) 4 Nations Face-Off, which will wrap up on Thursday in Boston with an epic, hockey world version of The War of the Gargantuas between the United States and Canada.

Unfortunately, the home team was just dealt a major piece of bad news ahead of the championship, involving Boston Bruins blueliner Charlie McAvoy.

On Tuesday, it was announced that McAvoy — who did not play in Monday night's loss against Sweden — has been ruled out for the championship.

While the Bruins' statement says that the injury was sustained during the tournament, Team USA head coach — and McAvoy's father-in-law — threw the idea that McAvoy's injury came on Saturday night against Canada into question.

This is a major loss for Team USA, and a major bummer for McAvoy, who I'm sure would've wanted nothing more than to play for Team USA in front of a Boston crowd.

He's had an impact on this tournament, most notably when he obliterated Team Canada star Connor McDavid, which led directly to a tying goal and a big momentum swing in the first meeting between the US and Canada.

As I said, this is terrible news, but there's a silver lining.

The man replacing McAvoy in the US lineup? Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes.

Well, well, well…

The expectation was that Hughes — the reigning Norris Trophy winner — would miss the entire tournament, but is apparently in good enough shape to go on Thursday.

That's big. Of course, Hughes's game has a strong defensive element, but his ability to move the puck and drive offense from the back end will be a big help against Canada.

Thursday night's game is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated hockey games in years, and this development will only make that the case even more.

And to think, this tournament is taking the place of the NHL's All-Star Game.

Whoever came up with it deserves a raise.