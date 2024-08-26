Team With 5 Biological Men On Roster Win's Australian Women's Soccer League Title

When will we finally put an end to allowing men to compete in women’s sports? Asking for a friend.

Over the past weekend, the Sydney Flying Bats FC won the Women’s Premier League in Australia by defeating West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook Football Club, 5-4. However, Sydney did not capture the title with any level of integrity.

This team has a grand total of five - yes, five - biological men on its roster, which in large part helped it go undefeated on the season. In addition, the goals that West Pennant Hills scored in the game were the first that Sydney had conceded all year. Meanwhile, they had scored 65, and won six games by forfeit (including the semifinals).

Furthermore, The Daily Mail reported that security personnel at the fields were preventing people from taking pictures, supposedly to limit visibility and protect the transgender athletes from harassment - for the sake of women’s sports, obviously.

Read: WATCH: Two Players Throw Punches In UMass, Rutgers Women's Soccer Game

"The game was held at 3pm at Christie Park with security guards present at the venue, discouraging the use of professional photography equipment and checking people's phones for images taken of the match."

Like seriously, what in the world is this league doing? They are making a mockery of women’s sports for the world to see.

Australian television reporter Lucy Zelić posted her disgust with the matter and called out the league for facilitating this terrible situation.

"Full-time. Flying Bats FC win the Premiership and the Grand Final. Trans-identified [players] will be crowned champions in the Women’s Premier League Division," she posted with the hashtag #SaveWomenSports. "Somehow, this is supposed to represent progress. Somewhere, the custodians of our game don’t care."

You could say that again. Nonsense like this has got to stop.