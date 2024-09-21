TCU Found Out The Only Thing Worse Than Being On The CW: Getting Blown Out On The CW

The TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs met in Dallas on Saturday to battle for the Iron Skillet, and while TCU wasn't too pumped about the game being broadcast on The CW, after getting blown out 66-42, I think they may be wishing it wasn't televised at all.

This week, the Horned Frogs posted a very funny video that lampooned the old "This Is Sports Center" commercials that we all liked back in the days before the Worldwide Leader in Sports descended into wokeness and used it to poke fun at the ACC's newest media deal which plunked the game on the CW.

You know The CW. It's that network with the brooding, sexed-up Archie Comics show and those superhero shows that I hear people talk about but have never met anyone who actually watches them.

Yeah, that The CW.

I could've done without that awful, terrible "I Don't Want To Wait" song, but still good.

But you've got to believe the Horned Frogs aren't laughing after getting waxed by their long-standing rivals.

And if you think the ACC missed this opportunity to return fire… they did not.

Ouch. That's a tough one — not pretty for either side, honestly — and it comes just one week after the Horned Frogs lost to the University of Central Florida Knights 35-34 after leading the game at one point, 28-7 (No, I haven't been watching the missed field goal that sealed the deal for the Knights on repeat all week… just for a couple of days after).

It's been tough sledding for the Horned Frogs ever since they made that run to the National Championship Game a couple of years back. Hopefully, they can right this ship sooner rather than later because it has been rough as of late.

Their next opportunity to do that will come next week when the Horned Frogs take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup.