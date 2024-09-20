TCU Dunks On The CW In Hilarious Video

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the UCF Knights last weekend (unless you're a UCF fan, in which case that game was pretty damn cool), but they'll look to move on this weekend against one of the ACC's newest programs, the SMU Mustangs.

The Horned Frogs put out a video to let their fans know where they can catch the game on Saturday because it's going to be broadcast on a network most of us tend to forget is even doing sports these days, and that's the CW.

Using a parody of the old classic "This is Sportscenter" TV spots, the Horned Frogs decided to rip on the ACC's latest network.

You meant to tell me that they're not excited to play on the channel with the dark, edgy Archie comics show?!

Hilarious. I'll cop to it: I laughed out loud when they got to the punchline.

The inclusion of "I Don't Wanna Wait" by Paula Cole as the hold music was very funny as well even, though I absolutely f--king hate that song. It sucks so much.

(True story: Years ago, I was taking the Amtrak Autotrain home from college with a buddy of mine, and in the cabin, we had played a handful of SiriusXM channels so we had it set to the mix station. At one point I stood up and declared, "This station sounds like it'll play that terrible "I Don't Want To Wait" song that I hate." I kid you not. It started playing about 20 seconds later and that moment still gives me goosebumps… or douche chills; probably the latter.)

CW is really making a push to get into sports, so maybe it won't seem so goofy in the years to come. They've had LIV Golf, an IndyCar documentary series, and the Xfinity Series on the CW airwaves, and WWE NXT will move there within the next few weeks.

However, in the meantime, I'm glad the Horned Frogs took the opportunity to goof on the ACC's deal because I think it made us all winners.