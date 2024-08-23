Taulia Tagovailoa Considered Transferring To Auburn Until Big Brother Tua Put His Foot Down

Taulia Tagovailoa spent four years as the quarterback for the University of Maryland. But he came awfully close to taking his talents to Auburn. That is, until his brother Tua Tagovailoa stepped in.

Taulia actually began his college career at the University of Alabama in 2019. But as the third QB on the depth chart — behind his brother and Mac Jones — he knew he was destined to ride the bench in Tuscaloosa. So Taulia headed to Maryland to blaze his own trail. A good choice, as he had a successful career for the Terps and even went on to set the Big Ten record for all-time passing yards in 2023.

But that record almost didn't happen. Because according to an excerpt from the upcoming book The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football’s Era of Chaos that CBS Sports shared on Thursday, Taulia seriously considered transferring to Auburn for his final season. According to the book, the Tigers offered Taulia a $1.5-million NIL deal to lure him back to the SEC. Even his father, Galu, urged him to take the money.

But big brother Tua — who won a National Championship with the Crimson Tide in 2017 — was not on board.

"We’re an Alabama family," Tua reportedly told Taulia. "You’re not going to Auburn."

Ultimately, according to the book, Maryland coach Mike Locksley and athletic director Damon Evans scrambled to drum up a six-figure NIL package that helped convince Taulia to remain a Terrapin for his final season. But the strong words from his brother probably didn't hurt, either.

Coincidentally, Auburn and Maryland met in the Music City Bowl at the end of the 2023 season, but Taulia opted out of the game. The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2024, but in June, he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.