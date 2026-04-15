$54 Million Houston Astros Pitcher Says He Hasn't Been Able To Adjust To Life In USA Because Of Team Dinners

One of the risks that Major League Baseball teams take when signing free agents is assuming how they'll fit into the team and the existing clubhouse culture. Even though many do their homework on a player, there's still some uncertainty for those making an adjustment to an unfamiliar situation and surroundings.

Those risks are elevated when that free agent doesn't simply come from another MLB team or city, but from an entirely different country that has its own unique culture and routines. Several Japanese baseball players have made seamless adjustments to the United States and new organizations, like Seiya Suzuki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and of course, Shohei Ohtani.

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Another top import from the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League this offseason was supposed to be starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai. The 27-year-old was a three-time All-Star in Japan, and put up four consecutive seasons with an ERA under 2.40, culminating in the 2025 season where his ERA was a sparkling 1.92.

But after signing with the Houston Astros for three years and $54 million, Imai has struggled in his first few weeks in the big leagues. Through three starts, he's given up seven runs in 8.2 innings before being placed on the injured list. And this week, he told reporters why: he's homesick.

Tatsuya Imai Hasn't Been Able To Adjust To US Life

Imai was placed on the injured list due to "arm fatigue" after getting through just 8.2 innings over three starts, and when asked about it, told reporters through an interpreter that it was "probably" because he's struggling to adjust to life in the US.

"He’s not able to adjust to the American lifestyle," said his interpreter, Shio Enomoto. "Baseball and outside of baseball. That’s probably the reason (for the arm fatigue)."

"The travel is different from Japan, and also the timing when players eat," he continued. "So in Japan, the players, when they get back to the hotel, they eat their dinner. But in here, the players eat at the stadium."

Enomoto added that the time on the injured list might be beneficial. "He thinks, even though he's on the IL right now, he thinks it's a positive thing to try and adjust and try to become better."

This admission raises several questions. Namely, how on earth have you been unable to adjust to the American lifestyle with a $54 million contract? And why was this not a concern or brought up during contract negotiations?

Anyone moving to a new country where they don't speak the language is going to face challenges, and some level of difficulty adjusting to a different lifestyle is obviously understandable. But Imai has an interpreter, an exceptional amount of money, is traveling by private plane, and staying in the best hotels in the country. Yet even with all those advantages, the differences are still too difficult to adjust to and are causing "arm fatigue?"

Eating dinner at the ballpark instead of the hotel is causing physical problems? What? As absurd as that is, again, Imai has an incredible amount of money. MLB players are also given daily stipends when traveling for incidentals. He could just…go back to the hotel and order food to his room.

Give anyone $54 million to adjust to a new place, and they'll handle it pretty well. Apparently Imai can't, and it's making the Astros expensive investment look foolish. No wonder they've allowed the most runs of any team in baseball and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.