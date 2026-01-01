Tatsuya Imai Chose 'Survival' Over Comfort, And Baseball Is Better For It

Instead of hiding inside a superteam, he opted for a setting where success and failure would belong to him alone

The Los Angeles Dodgers were supposed to be the obvious answer. They usually are. Stack enough stars, sand off enough edges, and eventually everyone’s expected to fall in line.

Tatsuya Imai didn’t.

That’s the part of his New Year’s Day signing with the Houston Astros that actually matters. Not the dollars or the opt-outs or the scouting reports. Imai looked at the easiest possible path into Major League Baseball and said no thanks.

Because the Dodgers weren’t just offering him a roster spot. They were offering a pillow.

Same language. Same culture. A clubhouse already full of Japanese stars. Built-in help. Built-in cover. Built-in excuses if things took time.

For a Japanese pitcher coming to MLB, that’s as cushy as it gets.

And Imai knew it.

Back in November, during an interview with former big-league pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, he flat-out admitted that playing alongside Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki would be fun. He didn’t pretend otherwise.

Then he told you why he didn’t want it.

"Winning against a team like that and becoming a world champion would be the most valuable thing in my life," Imai said. "If anything, I’d rather take them down."

That’s not PR talk. That’s not an agent-crafted soundbite. That’s a guy telling you how he’s wired.

And he didn’t stop there.

"If there were another Japanese player on the same team, I could just ask them about anything," Imai said. "But that’s actually not what I’m looking for. I want to experience that sense of survival."

That’s not a guy shopping for convenience. That’s a guy actively running from it.

Modern baseball hates that mindset. The sport has spent the last decade doing everything it can to make things safer. Stars don’t scatter anymore; they cluster. Same teams. Same rosters. Same safety nets. Load up enough talent and nobody ever really has to wear a bad night by themselves.

The Dodgers are the gold standard for that approach. Not villains. Not cheaters. Just the franchise that’s perfected consequence-light baseball. Stack enough All-Stars and responsibility never fully lands.

They win like that. They also make the sport feel pre-sorted by January.

Imai wanted no part of it.

So instead of the Japanese-star safety net, he chose Houston, a place where if you take the ball and struggle, everyone notices. There’s no cultural cocoon. No depth-chart cushion. Success sticks to you. Failure sticks harder.

That decision lands even heavier because Dodgers fans still can’t let go of 2017.

Yes, it happened. The Astros cheated. The Dodgers lost.

LA fans still want the World Series vacated, like erasing a banner would somehow fix the feeling. That resentment never went away. It just hardened.

But baseball didn’t stop. The league didn’t rewind. The Dodgers didn’t sulk forever. They built the deepest, safest roster in the sport and started winning anyway.

Which is why this isn’t about morality.

Imai didn’t pick Houston to make a statement about right and wrong. He picked it because it’s harder. Because there’s no padding. Because, in his own words, he wants to find out if he can survive.

The contract backs that up. The opt-outs are his. Every year, he controls the call. Pitch well, and he can walk back into free agency on his own terms. Pitch poorly and there’s nowhere to hide.

That’s not playing it safe. That’s betting on yourself.

Baseball doesn’t need every star funneling into the same zip codes. It doesn’t need every international player told the "smart" move is to disappear into the deepest roster possible. It needs friction. It needs pushback. It needs guys who still want to see what happens when the safety net’s gone.

The Dodgers will keep offering the softest landing spot in the sport. Plenty of stars will keep taking it.

Tatsuya Imai didn’t want to join them.

By his own words, he wants to take them down.

That’s a different kind of bet, and a reminder that baseball’s still better when someone actually wants the fight.