Tampa Bay's Jalen McMillan Flagged For 'Finger Guns,' Then Scores Incredible TD: REACTIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Jalen McMillan was flagged for an ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ penalty against the Saints after ‘firing the cannons.’

Tampa Bay rued the 15-yard penalty, but McMillan later made up for his mistake.

McMillan flashed two ‘forward' finger gestures after catching the first down, and a ref saw it as McMillan flashing ‘finger guns,’ which typically prompts a flag in the No Fun League.

The NFL has strictly penalized players for signaling first downs with the ‘gun fingers.’

New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton received a similar penalty to McMillan's, though Slayton made his case that the two fingers pointing toward the endzone was a ‘first down’ gesture.

The Bucs offense sputtered after crossing the 50, including the wideout's flag, but McMillan made another appearance on the drive, making up for his mistakes.

Tampa Bay took their first lead of the game, 20-19, after Mayfield connected with McMillan on a tremendous 32-yard catch.

McMillan tip-toed for his seventh receiving touchdown since Week 14.

"McMillan penalized for a gun gesture then scores to beget the stadium literal cannon firing. Makes sense," one NFL fan posted on X.

NFL fans pointed out the cowardly penalty and reacted to the wild drive by the Bucs.

