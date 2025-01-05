Baker Mayfield Tries Stepping Over Saints CB, Leading To Heated Exchange

We have an NFC South fight on our hands …

New Orleans took a 16-6 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18, and things quickly got chippy in the third quarter as Baker Mayfield marched his Bucs down the field, hoping to recover from a rough start.

On the first offensive drive for the Bucs, Mayfield slid late on a scramble run and was on the receiving end of a hard hit from Saints cornerback Will Harris.

Upon replay, Harris appeared to well-time the hit on Mayfield, which kept the refs' laundry off the field.

But feeling the extra muscle in Harris' hit, Mayfield got up from the tackle and tried stepping over Harris, Allen Iverson on Ty Lue style.

Saints players reacted to Mayfield trying to move over Harris, and a heated exchange broke out.

In Week 18, Tampa was in the running to win the NFC South. It led 9-7 heading into Sunday. In front of the home fans at Raymond James Stadium, Baker recorded his 40th passing TD of the season in the third quarter, connecting with second-string tight end Payne Durham.

With nothing to gain or lose, the New Orleans Saints (5-11) gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a solid fight in the NFL regular-season finale.

