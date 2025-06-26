Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Gets Two-Year Suspended Sentence In Dominican Republic For Sexual Abuse Charges

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was sentenced to two years in prison on charges stemming from the Dominican Republic. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Franco received a two-year suspended sentence for sexual abuse and money laundering related to a relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21, while prosecutors had sought a five-year term.

Franco was convicted of fostering a relationship with the underage girl, a situation orchestrated by the girl’s mother, who falsely claimed she received no compensation from Franco to facilitate the relationship.

READ: Rays Shortstop Wander Franco Formally Charged With Sexual Abuse, Exploitation In Dominican Republic

The mother, Martha Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, was convicted of sexually trafficking her daughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in 2021, played his last game in 2023. He was abruptly scratched from the lineup on August 13, 2023, after allegations of his relationship with the then-14-year-old surfaced on social media.

Following a game between the Rays and Guardians, Franco went on Instagram Live with teammate Jose Siri to deny the allegations. Two girls later accused Franco of inappropriate relationships. A separate investigation was launched, but the 17-year-old involved did not file an incident report.

The former All-Star was placed on MLB’s indefinite administrative leave on August 22, 2023. The ongoing investigation may result in further penalties for Franco.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela