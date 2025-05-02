Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey Guy Victor Hedman Played With Broken Foot

I make it my duty — no, my honor — to document incredible acts of Hockey Guy-ism, and with the first round of the playoffs drawing to a close, this is practically Hockey Guy season.

The Florida Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this week in a clash of the NHL's two Sunshine State clubs, and that meant that it was time for Lightning players to clear out their lockers and head to their lake cottages in Ontario or wherever it is that they spend their offseasons.

With this comes some injury updates, and one of those was for Lightning captain Victor Hedman.

According to The Hockey News' Diandra Loux, GM Julien BriseBois revealed that the hard-nosed Swedish D-man played the first round series with a broken foot.

Dude. LeBron would never…

Back in my playing days (2014 Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star, team leader in assists), I remember playing through a blister on my heel being an agonizing experience, one made worse by not wearing the right socks.

And that was just playing against some other school in Pennsylvania; I wasn't trying to advance through the Stanley Cup Playoffs on a broken hoof.

You've got to think that had the Bolts made it to the second round, Hedman would still be playing on that bum foot of his.

Hockey guys are just built different.

BriseBois also gave an update on winger Oliver Bjorkstrand who suffered an injury in a game against the Detroit Red Wings last month, just before the start of the playoffs. According to Loux's reporting, things got a little scary as Brisebois said that the Danish forward woke up in the middle of the night with bleeding and signs of swelling and needed to be rushed to an emergency room in the middle of the night.

Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery.