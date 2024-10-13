Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play With 'Heavy Hearts' But Get Last Word Against Milton And Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, residents and a fabric of a community that has been rocked by hurricanes twice in the past month, have had to adjust. And overcome adversity.

We're talking real adversity, by the way.

Not adversity as defined by the NFL, in which someone suffers an unfortunate injury or losing skid.

We're talking life-threatening adversity.

Bucs Played With ‘Heavy Hearts’

Well, God bless the Buccaneers because they can handle real adversity.

Buccaneers 51.

Saints 27.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene 0.

"This makes it extra special for these guys," coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday's win in New Orleans. "The biggest thing for our players is a lot of them were playing with heavy hearts just seeing what was happening in Tampa Bay."

Many parts of Tampa Bay and the Gulf Coast are right now, days after Milton, still without power. Still without gas or a way to pump it. And many residents have been displaced from their homes.

"Hearts pouring out to the city," Bowles said. "It's a tough city. It's a strong city. We don't know what we're going back to, but in our small part, we wanted to win one for the city."

A Win Dedicated To Tampa

The Buccaneers delivered their victory despite difficult circumstances, none of which they created during the week and most of which they heaped on themselves during the game.

The team arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday — about 24 hours before Milton slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast and five days before Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Bowles prepared the game plan before leaving, polished it in New Orleans, and the team practiced Wednesday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

But instead of doing all of this in the team's training facility blocks from Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs did this hundreds of miles from home while players and coaches, their families, and their pets stayed in New Orleans hotel rooms.

While their homes were left behind to the devices of the approaching storm.

Team (And Pets) Left Tampa Bay

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, provided two planes for a traveling party of about 350 people and, of course, 31 pets.

That same traveling party is returning to Tampa Bay on Sunday evening.

"And we're going to try to help any way we can when we get back," Bowles said. "After going through a week like this and coming out on top, it made the guys feel special."

Despite the odd circumstances of their week's preparation, the Buccaneers on Sunday seemed little affected by their issues. They jumped out to a 17-0 first quarter lead.

And then, well, problems of the football variety arrived.

The Saints scored 27 points in the second quarter behind a 54-yard punt return touchdown by Rashid Shaheed and 10 other points that followed Baker Mayfield interceptions.

Mayfield Delivered Highs And Lows

Mayfield finished the game with three interceptions. But he also finished the game with four touchdown passes.

"It's just what this team embodies," Mayfield said, explaning how he handled the second-quarter difficulty. "We talked about was handling one thing at a time this week. Among the things was going to be a lot of distractions, a lot of ups and downs and handling it the right way and that's how our team handled that second quarter.

"Obviously, we didn't do our defense any favors by giving up a couple of short fields multiple times in a row, and holding them to a couple of field goal. But we came in at halftime and said, ‘If we just handle our business, we’re going to be just alright and that's what we did.

"That's the type of culture we've built."

Bucs Are ‘Resilient’

It's a culture apparently capable of dealing with setbacks.

"It's a resilient group," Mayfield said. "Not flinching. There's going to be ups and downs, but that's why you play 60 minutes. You play two halves for a reason and it's to regroup and find a way."

The Bucs found a way to shut out the Saints in the second half.

And Mayfield stopped throwing interceptions in the second half.

"It's unfortunate to have three interceptions," he said. "But we still put up 50 so hats off to the group."

Yeah, hats off to the Buccaneers. They're 4-2 and lead the NFC South for the time being.

"I think today was kind of a team embodying and embracing everything that everyone's going through, handling the ups and downs and fight through it and find a way to make it work," Mayfield said.

"That's life. Obviously a natural disaster is not easy to deal with, but you find a way to make it work and you overcome. That's what this group did today."