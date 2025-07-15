Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Love To Our Eyes, Announce Gorgeous Throwback Uniforms

Tampa Bay wore the uniforms for only one other season in the franchise's history.

Thanks for the sex, Bucs!

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left us all satisfied in just seconds, after announcing a return to their 1976 jerseys. The uniforms will be worn when the Bucs host the Jets in Week 3 this fall.

The uniforms are so visually pleasing, you almost feel the need to quickly click over to another browser tab if someone unexpectedly enters the room while you’re gazing at your laptop.

Hell, you could argue these things should be behind a paywall, and you need to verify your age before clicking through.

Go ahead and take my credit card. They’re worth it!

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better uniform in all of sports. Hell, Tampa should make these Bucco Bruce threads permanent, but we’ll take what we can get.

There might be one uniform sharing the mantle with Tampa’s, and that would be those of the Oilers. But the Oilers no longer exist, and the Titans and Texans can’t figure out who those throwback threads belong to. If you ask me, they belong to Warren Moon and Haywood Jeffires and that’s it. But that’s a conversation for another day.

So, for now at least, these Bucs’ all whites, coupled with their orange creamsicles, sit alone atop the mountain.

About the only thing that could make these uniforms any more pleasing is having them draped over Mike Alstott and his giant shoulder and thigh pads as he bounces off would-be tacklers while running through a Chris Berman-narrated NFL Primetime highlight reel.

The 1976 season was the only time in which the Buccaneers wore these white jerseys adorned with orange numbers and red outlines.

Tampa’s using these sex machines disguised as uniforms as part of the franchise’s celebration of its upcoming 50th season in the NFL. Per the team’s website: "While the team has returned to its Creamsicle roots for multiple throwback games since 2009, this is the first time since the franchise's debut season that the original uniforms will be worn in a game."

Is there a chance another NFL team will come remotely close to looking as good as Tampa Bay this season? No Bucc’n way.

