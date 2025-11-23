T.J. Watt Passes Brother, J.J., On All-Time Sacks List With Brother On The Call

T.J. might hold this over J.J.'s head for a while.

What's better than achieving NFL history? Doing it with your brother at the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T. J. Watt traveled with the Black and Gold to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Aside from helping his team get another win, this game was important for him in another more personal way.

If he ended the game with at least one sack, he would pass his brother J. J. on the all-time sacks leader list. For a guy as talented as Watt (the younger), that shouldn’t be that hard.

Turns out, it wasn’t. Just as the second quarter started, he tracked down Caleb Williams in the endzone for a strip sack, which teammate Nick Herbig pounced on for a touchdown.

What a vicious takedown, a phenomenal sack for an insane player. And helping create a defensive touchdown too? Doubly epic.

But the best part of all of this is that J. J., a color commentator, got to witness it live from the booth.

And he was sure to give his little brother congratulations.

"If he's going to pass my record, that's one hell of a way to do it. Good for you TJ," the older Watt said.

The Thanksgiving dinner conversation at the Watt household is going to be electric this year.

T. J. is now 26th on the all-time list , immediately behind Calaias Campbell.

Even though J. J. has to surrender that title to T. J., the older brother might find ways to find ways to work this is his favor at family get-togethers.

"Hey J. J., can you carve the turkey for us? I’m starving."

"Ya know T. J., I think the family sack leader should do that instead."

The sibling banter is going to be amazing for years to come.

What a day for the Watt family.