Fran Brown Message: Syracuse Fans Shocked As Players Run Sprints In Full Pads After Win Over UConn

Fran Brown channeled his inner Herb Brooks, forcing his players to run sprints after win

So you thought Syracuse coach Fran Brown was going to be happy about his team beating UConn in overtime on Saturday? Think again, as players found out postgame.

I don't know if the football team watched the movie ‘Miracle’ on Friday night as pregame motivation, but whatever the case was, head coach Fran Brown took out his frustrations over a lackluster performance by his players.

I've seen a lot of things in college football over the years, but players running sprints following a win is certainly a new one, at least in the public eye.

In full pads, following the win, Syracuse players were running 15-yard sprints as fans were still exiting the stadium.

I can just imagine Fran Brown standing on the field with his whistle, as assistant coaches implore him to stop the madness, while the Syracuse coach just looks on with a smile on his face.

Clearly, this was not the type of performance that the Orange were looking for after the loss to Tennessee in week one.

Syracuse Coach Fran Brown Was Not Giving Into NIL Demands From WR Trebor Pena, Told Him 'You Got To Go'

But, seeing these players out there running sprints, following a win, during this NIL era, is fascinating to see. I bet you that Syracuse will put together a better effort next weekend, considering this was obviously not enough on Saturday.

Hey, Fran is a different type of coach, and I would imagine the fans that stuck around were just as stunned.

Can you imagine the parents of players, waiting for their kids to give them a big hug following the game, only to see them on the field running sprints?

I bet most of them were happy to see Fran Brown do something like this. As for the players, I would suspect they got the message. If not, it's going to be a very long week of practice in Syracuse.