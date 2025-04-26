Swiss Fencing Team Turns Back On Israeli Anthem At European Fencing Championship

The fencing team for Switzerland disgraced itself at the Under-23 European Fencing Championships in Tallin, Estonia.

The fencing team for Israel won the U23 gold medal, defeating the Swiss team in the final match of the tournament. As is tradition for the gold medal winner, the Israeli national anthem was played during the medal ceremony.

And as is also tradition, the Israeli team and the bronze medal-winning Italian team, faced the Israeli flag during the playing of the anthem.

Members of the Swiss team though? They refused, turning their backs on the flag and the anthem, in a breach of protocol in fencing, and of common decency.

Swiss Fencing Team The Latest Organization To Humiliate Itself Over Israel

Hatred for Israel has become almost a pastime for millions of people, especially younger members of far-left political ideologies. It's a trendy position to hold, one that remains ignorant of the facts while throwing out historically illiterate words like "genocide" in the process.

Israel was the victim of a heinous terrorist attack when Hamas infiltrated the country and slaughtered well over 1,000 people. The overwhelming majority were civilians, just going about their daily lives or attending a music festival.

Their government responded as any government would after years of attacks culminating in this horrific massacre: by vowing to end the structures that allowed it to take place.

Afterward, they've taken great care to minimize civilian casualties, warning people and neighborhoods of impending strikes. Tragically, as there always is in warfare, there have been innocent lives lost. Those lives would not have been lost if Hamas had not murdered people in cold blood.

Those are facts. Unfortunately, those facts are ignored by those who use words like "Zionism" to cover up for their actual hatred towards an ethnic and religious group they don't like. Members of the Swiss team were an example of the disgraceful international conduct towards Israel since October 7. And with their actions they embarrassed themselves, displayed an unacceptable lack of sportsmanship, and showed who they truly are.