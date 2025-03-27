Sweet Sixteen: Inside Lucas Oil Stadium Should Present Entertaining Moments For College Basketball Fans

INDIANAPOLIS - As LeBron James hit the final shot for the Lakers win against the Pacers on Wednesday night, the attention of basketball fans in Indianapolis shifts to college, as preparations for NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen get underway inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

A rather chilly morning inside the home of the Colts welcomed the Kentucky Wildcats, taking to the court for a scheduled practice, looking to get familiar with a court that is elevated off the ground. While this has been an interesting dilemma for some teams in the past, I'm certainly fascinated to see if this affects any of the four participants playing on Friday night.

For the majority of these players, the atmosphere will come as a shock when over 40,000 fans make their way inside the stadium for two games. Just prepare yourself for some rough shooting to open each game, if history proves to be right.

But walking inside the massive Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, it was fascinating to see how this is all prepared for a Sweet Sixteen. I would imagine it helps the city of Indianapolis that it just recently hosted the NBA All-Star Game in the same building in 2024, but don’t worry, I'd think the product will be better for the consumer, but more on that later.

As Kentucky head coach Mark Pope watched his team warm-up, it was clear we aren’t inside a basketball arena any longer. From here, the winner of the Mid-West region will head to San Antonio to play in the Final Four inside the Alamo-Dome. So, maybe there is an advantage to playing inside a football stadium.

Obviously, there are fans of all teams upset about the fact this is not being played inside a basketball venue, like the South Regional in Atlanta being played at State Farm Arena. And while I was pessimistic on how this would look for the fans, since they are the ones paying for tickets, hotel and travel to this game, I think they will come away pleased.

Ticket Prices Drop For Midwest Regional, But Seating Won't Be Worth It

I know how enticing it is for fans of either team playing in Indianapolis to make the trip for games on Friday and Sunday. Trust me, it's the Sweet Sixteen. I get it. But I wouldn't be doing my job as your source of ticket information (Yea, It's Weird) if I did not give you a heads-up of what to expect on Friday night.

The good thing is that prices for getting into the games have dropped over the past few days, but it comes with a catch. While the current ‘get-in’ amount is $133 per ticket, you will be sitting up at the top of Lucas Oil Stadium, and behind the basket.

Here's a look at those seats that opened Thursday, but you need to look up, not straight ahead.

So, if you feel like heading to the game just so you can be in the building, then more power to you. But, be prepared to watch the game on the giant screens inside the stadium, because from up their the players will look like ants.

Again, I'm just preparing you. But it is a good price to experience the NCAA Tournament. If you actually want to be able to watch the game without binoculars, I hope you're ready to spend upward of $1,000 per ticket.

NBA Doesn't Compare To College Basketball, In My Opinion

Ok, so back to LeBron James from Wednesday night. I honestly had no idea the Lakers were in town to play the Pacers until the night before. Clearly, I didn’t do my research, but it's the NBA, and I just don't watch the product enough. And no, it's not because they are ‘woke’ or some other narrative that gets thrown around now.

I'm just a college basketball fan, so don't hold it against me if you are an NBA fanatic. I will say, the atmosphere at a college game is more entertaining to me. But, I will say that the final quarter between the Pacers and Lakers was pretty intense. Obviously, the ending was wild, with LeBron James hitting the tip-in at the buzzer to win the game.

But, as for the in-game moments. I felt like I was at a concert that had basketball going on in the background. Again, I'm not being some type of hater; this is just my overall experience. While I was obviously excited to see Luka, LeBron, Tyreese Haliburton and others play, I think that might be my final game.

I mean seriously, why shouldn’t I just go out on top? A game-winner from LeBron? That should do the trick.

While it was entertaining, I found it hard to get into the game, but maybe it's because I'm so used to the college game. The non-stop music being played by the DJ on every possession was an interesting aspect they use to entertain fans. But, I do understand the appeal, getting to see the biggest superstars in basketball.

I think we're at the point of college athletics moving towards the professional model anyway, so it could be hard to separate the two in the coming years.

As for the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium, this is going to be a fascinating event to cover, given the current setup. Hopefully all four teams can figure out their depth-perception in short order, because I'd like to see an entertaining game while working.

One can only hope!