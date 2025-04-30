Swedish Fans Go Old School, Storm The Rink After Huge Win

It's hard to find cooler footage than the moments after the Miracle on Ice, and part of that was because of how regular fans came onto the ice, with some of them famously draping a flag around the neck of netminder Jim Craig.

Of course, that is no bueno these days, at least here in the States, but in Sweden they're still doing it and one club's fans gave USA. good ol' fashioned rink stormin' this week after sealing a win that earned the team a promotion.

Djurgårdens IF is one of the most successful Swedish hockey clubs, but because Swedish hockey — like a lot of sports in Europe — uses a promotion and relegation system, they've been playing in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest tier of hockey in the nation behind the top-level Swedish Hockey League.

However, the Stockholm-based club had the opportunity to get back to the show with a win over AIK (whose full name is the wildly unwieldy "Allmänna Idrottsklubben Ishockeyförening") to get back to the SHL.

Well, Djurgårdens IF wound up coming out on top and will be back in the top league, and the fans decided to celebrate by hopping the glass and hitting the ice.

Part of me is like, "Why can't we do that here?" but I know the answer. It's all about the safety of players and fans.

But…

Another part of me feels like this kind of old-school act of celebration is a nice change of pace. I feel the same way when I walk around a casino and mosey past the smoking section.

Sure, I know it's not the safest thing to be doing, but I like that it feels like a taste of a bygone era.

I wouldn't recommend storming any ice sheets here in North America, but congrats to Djurgårdens IF and their fans!