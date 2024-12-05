Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Defends His ‘Villain’ Status After Injuring Trevor Lawrence

Read the room a bit. NFL defender Azeez Al-Shaair is showing a serious lack of class or intelligence in the aftermath of committing a reckless, much-debated hit on Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence.

Al-Shaair, a linebacker for the Texans, knocked Lawrence out of Sunday's game with a forceful and illegal hit to the QB's head.

SEE FOR YOURSELF:

As a follow-up … late Wednesday, Al-Shaair responded to the backlash he's received by posting a ridiculously dumb message pointed at his haters.

Mind you, Al-Shaair received a three-game suspension by the NFL for his hit.

"IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN!" Al-Shaair posted on X, including a middle finger emoji and a Joker card.

He showed no remorse for his hard hit on the Jaguars quarterback and lacked self-awareness by embracing a victim mentality.

"SEE YOU SOON…"

Instead of taking accountability for his bad hit and retreating into hiding until his suspension ends, Al-Shaair is riling up his critics in a losing battle for the player.

Trevor Lawrence was concussed and suffered a shoulder injury as a result of Al-Shaair's hit.

Week 13's game against the Houston Texans marked Lawrence's return after he missed two games due to a similar injury.

The former first-overall pick will require surgery for his re-injured shoulder.

Al-Shaair is suspended for the next three games without pay. The NFL decided to suspend Al-Shaair based on a "history" of dirty hits, which included a rough tackle on Bears QB Caleb Williams this season. He is eligible to return in Week 18 (including a bye).

Now, Al-Shaair feels he's been wrongly punished after concussing Lawrence and seriously injuring his shoulder.

The Texans linebacker previously posted a public apology to Lawrence after experiencing backlash for his hit. Al-Shaair's apology to Trevor Lawrence also raised eyebrows after referencing "racism" and "Islamophobia" in apologizing for an objectively illegal hit.

Criticism of Al-Shaair did not call out his identity, just his concussion-inducing tackle on Lawrence, who is now out for the season as a direct consequence.

"Posting the joker is on par considering how much of a clown you are," one fan responded to Al-Shaair on X.

