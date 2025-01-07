Suspect In Deaths Of Johnny Gaudreau And His Brother Matthew Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of hitting and killing late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew on a New Jersey road last summer was in court on Tuesday and entered a not-guilty plea.

According to NJ.com, 44-year-old Sean M. Higgins was in court for a post-indictment arraignment hearing.

Higgins is alleged to have been intoxicated when he hit the Gaudreau brothers with his vehicle while they were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey on August 29.

Higgins' not-guilty plea reportedly comes after prosecutors offered him a 35-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

Members of the Gaudreau family were in the courtroom but did not offer any comment following the hearing.

Higgins is facing two charges of vehicular homicide, as well as some additional charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Higgins' defense team said that it plans to file a motion to get some of these counts dismissed, but didn't elaborate as to which ones those are. He is scheduled to be back in court on February 4.

The brothers' tragic deaths sent shockwaves through the hockey community with tributes pouring in from all over.

Gaudreau — who spent his NHL career with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets — was honored by both teams this season.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes women's hockey team arrived at Wrigley Field ahead of its outdoor game against Wisconsin with all players wearing Gaudreau's No. 13 Blue Jackets jerseys.

As for this year's Team USA squad at the World Junior Championship — which won gold for the second straight time, a first time in USA Hockey history — it kept a Gaudreau sweater hanging in its locker room throughout the entire tournament.