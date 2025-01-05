Ohio State Women's Hockey Team Offers Classy Tribute To Johnny Gaudreau Ahead Of Game At Wrigley Field

The Ohio State Buckeyes women's hockey team had to have a lot on their mind ahead of their outdoor game on Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers, but they still took some time to pay a very classy tribute to late Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau.

The Buckeyes were in Chicago to take part in "The Friendly Confines: Big Ten Hockey" alongside the men's team and several other Big Ten teams for some games out on the ice sheet setup at Wrigley Field for the NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues.

The only women's game on the slate pitted the Buckeyes against the Wisconsin Badgers, a rematch of last season's national championship game (which the Buckeyes won).

They're also the top 2 teams in the country going into the weekend, so obviously there was a lot at stake.

So, with so much going on around the game, it was very cool of the Buckeyes to take a moment to honor one of the best to ever play hockey in Columbus, Ohio: Johnny Gaudreau.

The ladies all wore Gaudreau jerseys when they arrived at Wrigley and it was a very cool moment.

Hats off to those ladies for a heck of a tribute.

Of course, they still had a game to play, and they did it in style with some top-notch sweaters of their own.

The Buckeyes and Badgers played on Thursday in Madison with Wisconsin blowing out OSU 6-0. This one was way closer.

Regulation ended with the two teams knotted at 3-3 so it was on to overtime, and ultimately a shootout to determine a winner.

Buckeyes forward Jenna Buglioni had the game on her stick and just put her head down, blazed into the zone, and snapped one into the back of the net for the win.

Man, I'm jealous of whoever was at Wrigley this weekend, because they got their money's worth of outdoor college hockey.