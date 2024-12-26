WATCH: Surfer Ty Simpson-Kane Survives Horrifying Wipeout At Peahi Beach

When Ty Simpson-Kane paddled out at Peahi Beach on Sunday, he wasn't expecting to go viral. But that's what happened when the 20-year-old surfer experienced one of the scariest wipeouts we've ever seen.

The stunning video, posted to social media, shows Simpson-Kane getting knocked off his board and flipping around multiple times before the massive swell swallowed him. Then, Maui's biggest surfing break, otherwise known as "Jaws," essentially chewed him up and spit him out.

Fortunately, he lived to tell the tale. And if you're wondering what it feels like to be tossed around by one of the world's most monstrous swells, allow Ty to explain.

"It’s almost as if you’re doing 80 in your car on the highway and then hitting a brick wall," he told Hawaii News Now, "and then deciding to do a bunch of cartwheels."

Peahi is known for its massive waves, which can exceed 60 feet in size from October to March. When the waves are big enough, professional surfers flock to the destination on Maui's north shore.

But none of this is news to Simpson-Kane, who has been charging "Jaws" since he was 13-year-old. Once he wiped out, he went on auto-pilot.

"I like to just go into the darkest part of my brain and just shut everything off," Simpson-Kane said.

In addition to going full emo once he went underwater, the Maui native pulled the cord on his inflatable vest and popped to the surface. Simpson-Kane also credits the miraculous feat to his consistent training, which includes sprinting laps in a pool and learning to hold his breath for nearly five minutes.

But that's not even the craziest part.

Most of us would pack it up, count our blessings and head home after a wipeout like that. Not Ty, though. Instead, he calmed his nerves then paddled right back out.