Supernatural Activity? Oakland A's Fan Catches 3 Foul Balls - In The First Inning

Do you know what "High Strangeness Places" are?

They are locations where supernatural and/or inexplicable things happen: Skinwalker Ranch, Area 51, the Bermuda Triangle, that sort of thing.

Now, I think it’s time we add the Oakland Coliseum to that list.

Just a couple days ago, we saw a fan unashamedly dance with a head of broccoli in each hand while wearing a broccoli T-shirt.

Now this isn’t supernatural (I don’t think), but it is really strange. In all honesty, I thought that this was gonna be a one-off, a signature viral moment that took place in a historic - yet soon to be closed - stadium.

But I was wrong. Evidently, there was more strangeness about to unfold within the walls of that stadium.

Last night during the Milwaukee Brewers-Oakland A’s game, there was a fan who caught a foul ball within five pitches of the game’s beginning. That’s honestly great luck. He checked off a major bucket list item of every baseball fan in existence. Good for him!

But little did that fan know that his night was about to get a whole lot cooler - in a supernatural kind of way.

When the A’s came up to bat in their half of the inning, Brent Rooker fouled a ball straight behind home plate-right into the glove of the same fan.

I mean, come on, what are the odds of that? Two in one single inning of baseball? What’s crazier than that?

How about THREE FREAKING FOUL BALLS IN ONE INNING.

During Miguel Andujar's at-bat just two batters later, a ball was ricocheted…right to the fan, who displayed some dynamite hops to snag his third souvenir in less than 15 minutes.

Did my eyes just see what my brain is telling my eyes it just saw? I honestly thought it would be easier to fill out a perfect March Madness bracket than for something like this to happen. And yet, here we are!

I am genuinely stoked for this dude. That’s instantly the memory of a lifetime. But it does make you think: were spiritual forces at play in getting this guy three balls? It’s hard to say, but certainly not impossible!

So, what are we going to see next at the Coliseum? Are we going to see a UFO landing in center field? Is Bigfoot going to run the bases just before the lights turn off?

Based on what we’ve seen over the past couple of days, don’t rule out anything. The Coliseum is up to some wild tricks in its last days.