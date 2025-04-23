Super Bowl champ Donald Driver Shares His Stance On Trans Athletes In Girls', Women's Sports

Former Green Bay Packers star Donald Driver offered his stance on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

Driver talked to Fox News Digital about coaching his own children in sports and shared his thoughts about transgender athletes.

"I think, you know, God made you how he made you," Driver said. "And I think, at the end of the day, if he made you a male, then you compete in male sports. He made you a female, you compete in female sports. I think, at the end of the day, you can’t compete at that level.

"Girls are sometimes faster than guys, guys are sometimes faster than girls. Sometimes guys are stronger, sometimes girls are not. So, I think, at the end of the day, that’s how God made you, so you have to compete in the sport that God made you in. So that’s where I see fit in that, knowing that I have girls and boys. You have to be very open-minded to the situation, but you also have to understand that you have to be very transparent in the conversation. For me, I think if God made you a certain way, then that’s the sport you compete in."

The issue of transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports was a main talking point of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in 2024. He took a clear stance on keeping biological males from girls’ and women’s sports.

Trump recently signed an executive order to prohibit transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports, which sparked legal battles between his administration and several states.

A New York Times/Ipsos Survey released in January showed that the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports.

Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women. Among 1,022 Republicans, that number was 94%.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.