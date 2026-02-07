Super Bowl Ad Highlights Adoption As A Choice For Unexpected Pregnancies

Who would have though we'd see this ad on Super Bowl Sunday?

The NFL, perhaps the most woke sports league in America, will feature an ad during its Super Bowl broadcast that I never thought I’d see.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX with the hopes of being crowned the league’s best.

In addition to being the biggest stage for football, it's also the biggest opportunity for creative minds to come up with their best commercial ideas. In fact, the commercials have become so famous many people watch the game just to see the commercials.

This year, we’ll expect the same level of creativity from the major players: Budweiser, Coke, etc. But rarely do you see a commercial get aired that holds a view contrary to the NFL’s woke viewpoints.

And yet, that’s exactly what this ad, which is pro-adoption, does.

Created by "Adoption is an Option," it depicts a young woman who finds out she is unexpectedly pregnant. She is caught between two crowds: people saying that she should abort the baby, and people who say she should keep it. Faced with all that tension, the video ends with the woman acknowledging the option that she can put her baby up for adoption.

This is one of the most important issues of our day, and the messaging of this ad deals with the struggle that single, expecting mothers deal with beautifully. It also conveys a message of hope for those women that shows them they are not alone in the fight.

The broadcast for the Super Bowl doesn’t begin for more than 24 hours, and I know I’ve already found my favorite commercial.