Not Just Caitlin Clark: Sun's DiJonai Carrington Has To Be Held Back After Hard Foul

Hey, check this out! WNBA games can get a little heated even when Caitlin Clark isn't involved!



Who'd've thunk it?!

After dispatching Clark's Indiana Fever, the Connecticut Sun moved onto the WNBA semifinals and now they're in the middle of a series with the Minnesota Lynx.

Now, you may recall that one of the most notable names of that opening round series between the Sun and Fever was Sun guard DiJonai Carrington who looked to inadvertently stick a finger in Clark's eye. That set off a huge firestorm that even led to 2024 Woke All-Star contender Christine Brennan being dragged into the fray for asking Carrington a very fair question about the incident.

In Tuesday night's Game 2, Carrington got some attention again after taking a hard foul from Minnesota's Kayla McBride on a fast break.

Carrington had every reason to be a little hot under the collar after that one and was immediately held back by her teammates.

Man, the ladies of the WNBA are still putting on a show even after a significant portion of the audience has already checked out. Good for them.

I will say however, I have my suspicions about whether the hold-back was necessary.

Carrington went down hard, but the second she was back on her feet, she didn't take more than a step or two before a teammate had her in a bear hug. I think that's probably a smart move just to make sure she the WNBA's Most-Improved Player doesn't land in foul trouble.

However, I think a well-timed hold-back can also be a bit of gamesmanship. Maybe get in the Lynx's collective heads a little bit.

If that was the case though, the Sun probably could have used a few more hold-backs. After the Sun took Game 1, the Lynx won Game 2 77-70 to even the series at 1-1.