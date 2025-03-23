Sunday's NHL Action Featured Some Highlight-Reel Goals

While Sunday in the sports world was mostly about March Madness, NHL stars took a secondary stage, scoring some pretty slick goals.

Penguins vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust is a 32-year-old veteran who’s been around the block a few times. But don’t let his age fool you; this guy can still dangle and dazzle like one of the best.

Rust got the puck right above the blue paint in the first period against the Florida Panthers. While most guys would panic and rush the shot, Rust was as cool as a cucumber.

He got the puck on his forehand, dangled it to his backhand, and lifted it, all with Sergei Bobrovsky sprawled out trying to stop it.

Yeesh. That’s some dope hand-eye coordination.

His second goal, which came later that period, was another fantastic display of that skill. He reached out his stick and deflected a goal with one hand to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Blackhawks vs. Flyers

I miss Tyler Bertuzzi. He was on the Bruins for their tragically short playoff run the year they rewrote the books in the 2022-'23 season. He was feisty, skilled, and willing to go into the rough areas to score. In short, the perfect Bruin.

Now he’s with the Chicago Blackhawks, completely fooling defenders at will. During Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, he dug deep into his bag of tricks to pull off this series of moves.

Toe-drag backhand away from your body? That’s not easy to do.

Sabres vs. Jets

This one from Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin wasn’t as skilled as the others, but what it lacked in flash it made up for in power.

With the game tied, Dahlin unleashed a bomb from the high slot. Eric Comrie had no chance to block that rocket.

I don’t know about you, but these kinds of goals are the most satisfying for me to watch. A slap shot with no deflections that makes the net quiver behind the goal? Chef’s kiss.

The NHL regular season might not have the same intensity as March Madness, but the overall product is still incredible.