Country Music Star Savagely Trolls Arkansas Fans: LISTEN

Sturgill Simpson couldn't help himself from trolling Arkansas fans during a recent concert.

Sturgill is from Kentucky and a fan of the Wildcats. That was on display during a Wednesday show in Rogers, Arkansas.

The country music star made a remark about his drummer being a Kentucky fan as well, and then gloated about John Calipari ditching Lexington for the Razorbacks.

"Don’t be mad. Don’t be mad. You had your chance, now Calipari is gone. Now get ready to get that ass whooped. You know what’s coming. I’m just saying. Mark Pope ain’t f*cking around, okay? Not to mix business with politics," Simpson told the rowdy Arkansas crowd.

Fans responded with the "Wooo Pig Sooie" chant, and it was off to the races from there. You can listen to the audio below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can see a short snippet of the moment people at the concert started calling the hogs below.

Sturgill Simpson trolls Arkansas fans.

This is a great example of why we love college sports so much. It's a perfect example of college sports fans being a different breed.

Sturgill Simpson was putting on a show in Arkansas, and instead of just focusing on the music, he decided to let the Razorbacks crowd know he doesn't miss Calipari at all.

He's all in on Mark Pope and thinks Arkansas will get rocked by his Wildcats. Of course, the crowd didn't take that lying down and threw it right back at him.

Also, if you're not familiar with Simpson's work, I suggest checking it out. He's one of the most underrated men in music, and his songs are all over the spectrum. He can take listeners on an emotional roller coaster with one song and have them ready to party with another. Simpson is also an expert troll. The man can do it all. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.