You've Got To See The Stunning Late Pass To Win The Men's 1500m Gold

The Men's 1500m final at the Paris Olympics delivered the good with a battle through the final couple hundred meters and a last-second pass that put an American on the top step of the podium.

Now, 1,500 meters is, of course, 1.5 kilometers, so like 3¾ trips around the track, which sounds like an absolute nightmare.

It's long enough that you need endurance but short enough that you still have to run at a decent clip for most of the race. It's the worst parts of sprinting and distance Frankenstein-ed into one event.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the United Kingdom's Josh Kerr came into this race as the ones to watch in what many thought was a two-horse race.

However, it was mentioned right before the race began that American Cole Hocker can "close with the best of them" and that was a bit of shot-calling because close with the best of them Cole Hocker did.

Ingereigtsen led early with Kerr lying in wait.

They found themselves in a late battle, but what they didn't count on was Cole Hocker carving his way through the field.

What a finish and what a call by the voice of IndyCar Leigh Diffey! If a sport has some combination of racing and/or left turns, Leigh Diffey will call it and do a hell of a job.

Despite leading most of the race, Ingereigtsen fell out of the medals entirely while Kerr's tactical game netted him a silver. American Yared Nuguse took a page out of Hocker's playbook and finished the race strong to nab a bronze medal.

That was a great one. Not only was there an upset of sorts, but it finished in edge-of-your-seat fashion in the final hundred meters or so.

Congratulations to Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse on the new hardware!