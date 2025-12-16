The Table Is Set For A What Could Be An All-Time NHL Revenge Game

Stuart Skinner has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever

These days, there's not usually a reason to make a Pittsburgh Penguins-Edmonton Oilers game appointment viewing, but thanks to recent events, you may want to check this one out because there could be a heck of a revenge game on display.

After two straight appearances — and two straight losses — in the Stanley Cup Final, and a disappointing season through the first 30+ games, it was widely considered that the Oilers' big issue was in net.

So, it was just a matter of time before they pulled the trigger, and that happened last week — the biggest trade of the week in the NHL until Bill Guerin said, "Hold my beer," and landed Quinn Hughes — when they sent netminder Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick to the Penguins in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry, forward Sam Poulin, and blueliner Spencer Stastney.

READ: THERE WAS AN UPSET FOR THE AGES IN THE 'MOST PUNCHABLE FACE' NHL PLAYER POLL

It's going to be a minute before we can say who won this trade, but if you look at the goaltenders, statistically, Jarry is an upgrade for the Oilers, at least based on this season.

But we have yet to see how Skinner fares in Pittsburgh, which will be a much-needed change of scenery for him. And guess what? Skinner will make his Penguins debut on Tuesday night against…

*Checks notes*

…the Edmonton Oilers.

Alright, penciling this one into the evening viewing schedule.

I'm always intrigued by goalies facing their own team because goalies face their teammates daily and vice versa, so who has the advantage? In this case, Skinner will know the tendencies of every player in the Oilers lineup, but all of them will know Skinner's weakness.

I think the X factor is that, barring Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, I bet Stuart Skinner has never wanted to win a game more in his life. Even if there are no hard feelings over the trade, nothing would be sweeter than shutting out his old club.

READ: NHL IS CONSIDERING MAKING THE HISTORY OF THE WINNIPEG JETS INFINITELY LESS CONFUSING

But, to that point, the last thing he'd want is to get shelled by the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

That's always a possibility, whether you previously played alongside them or not.

So, we'll see how it shakes out, but there's no doubt that if Skinner does stonewall his old team, there will be some very unhappy Oilers fans.