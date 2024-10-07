Steven Kwan's 'Hustle' Catch Draws Mixed Reactions: 'Fair or Not?'

Steven Kwan made the catch of the game in Monday evening's matchup between his Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.

However, not everyone is convinced Kwan made a clean grab.

The 2024 All-Star bolted to center field to catch a line drive hit by Detroit's Wenceel Perez.

Kwan's perfectly timed dive for the ball looked like a catch on the broadcast, and the booth was certainly convinced based on their reaction.

Instant reactions called it the "save" of the game (at the time) as it closed out the inning for the Tigers, deflating a prime opportunity for Detroit to score with both teams sitting at zero runs.

Detroit had a runner in scoring position and another positioned at first in the eighth inning.

The replay showed a different story: The ball appeared to maybe touch the grass as it hit the Kwan's mitt.

At least 95% of the ball seemed to land in the glove — at worst.

Social media had a "ball" with the replay, with some fans calling it a clean catch and others contesting whether it was a fair ball.

"Give him platinum glove in the AL," one MLB fan declared.

"Ball bounced off the grass but ok..." another fan retorted.

Kwan saved the day but couldn't lead Cleveland to victory afterward.

Detroit, led by a dominant performance on the mound by Tarik Skubal, won the ALDS Game 2 matchup, 3-0, to tie up the series at 1-1.

