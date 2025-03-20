Steven Ashworth's Infant Son Steals The Show During Creighton's First Round Game In NCAA Tournament

It will never not be weird to me that Creighton guard Steven Ashworth, a grown man playing college basketball, already has a family. He and his wife have an infant son, and the young child was present during the team's NCAA Tournament First Round game in Lexington, Kentucky against Louisville.

Ashworth and his wife did a photo shoot that went viral, showcasing their young son.

I said on Thursday morning during my weekly appearance on "Don't @ Me" with Dan Dakich, that having a wife and child should disqualify you from college basketball. I stand by that take.

Well, Ashworth's wife and child were in attendance on Thursday afternoon and the CBS camera couldn't get enough of the little guy, who donned a giant pair of headphones (color matched to Creighton's uniforms) to protect his little ears from the massive noise inside Rupp Arena.

Steven Ashworth is 24 years old and has been married for three years. He played on the same high school team as Frank Jackson, who has been a professional basketball player for eight years.

I kid (mostly) about Ashworth. I mean, good for him that he found a wife at a young age and started his family. No shade from me on that front.

It's just so weird to see someone competing in college basketball who also poses for family photo shoots with both of them. But that's the day and age, especially since COVID really derailed college eligibility, and we had men in their mid-to-late-twenties competing in college sports.

Best of luck to Ashworth and the Creighton Blue Jays as they attempt to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.