Steve Smith Hits Back At Cam Newton After Calling Former Teammates In Carolina 'Losers'

Hearing a former NFL quarterback criticize former teammates never lands right.

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton, 35, caught flak for mocking former teammates, calling some of the guys in the locker room "losers" at the time Newton was welcomed to the league.

On a recent podcast interview, Cam Newton spoke of the pressure he faced after going No. 1 overall in the draft and joining a locker room with some "losers" in 2011. That team went 2-14.

"My issue is, when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers," Newton attested, speaking to a potential lottery pick in the upcoming draft, Travis Hunter.

Not long after Cam's comments, one of his former teammates (and a Panthers legend) spoke up.

"Guys didn’t know how to win … Not everybody can be impact players," the former QB added.

Panthers legend and former wideout Steve Smith, Sr. called out the quarterback's cheap jabs at his teammates.

Smith, Sr. played with Newton for three seasons in Carolina.

Despite their strong connection as QB and WR, the duo now finds themselves at odds with these comments.

Smith posted on X, "None of us are perfect. Yes, we were 2-14 before you blessed us [with your] presence. The way you have talked about [The Panthers] lately, I’m very disappointed."

Newton certainly has a case if he's referring to a two-win roster as potentially having "losers." Newton could have also dealt with players who ‘checked out’ that year.

Newton's maturity was hardly considered a strong suit throughout his career. He has also been criticized for making "business decisions" on the field. Newton's individual achievements in Carolina managed to stand out throughout the turbulence.

The Panthers rocketed to relevance in 2015 after reaching a 15-1 record that season. Newton, who totaled 45 touchdowns, earned MVP honors that year. He spent 10 seasons in Carolina.

Newton's criticisms for mocking former teammates may be scrutinized, but he has a compelling case as the team's former best player.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela