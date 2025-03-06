Steve Sarkisian Seemingly Takes Shot At Cam Newton For Knocking Texas Football Program

Steve Sarkisian and Cam Newton have differing opinions on what makes the Texas Longhorns' football program successful.

In their first season in the SEC, the Longhorns went to the conference championship game and ultimately advanced to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Texas is 25-5 the last two seasons under Sarkisian with two semifinal appearances.

During an interview last month on Up & Adams, the Longhorns head coach said, "Through it all, I really think our culture has won us games."

Newton, though, says that success comes mostly from booster money.

"Look, Coach Sarkisian, all that stuff is cool. Building a culture does take time, but having the boosters attached to the University of Texas also helps," Newton said during a recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast. "Hello? They have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and probably the No. 1 spend in the nation. C'mon dog. C'mon bro.

"I'm not trying to discredit the importance of building a culture. It takes time. But come on. Any great coach knows that they need great players. Nowadays, these players are a great expense. We're going to look back at how college sports were impacted by NIL and find a commonality that teams who are winning are spending a lot of money. I'm not going to be the bearer of bad news, but I'll be the processor of real news."

Steve Sarkisian Fires Back At Cam Newton

Cam is justified in that assessment.

Texas ranks No. 1 on the list of college football NIL collective leaders. For 2025, Texas' NIL pool is an estimated $22.2 million. The Longhorns secured the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025.

"Coach Sarkisian, respectfully, what you've been able to do at Texas is admirable," Newton continued. "…But Coach Sarkisian, my man, understand that the only way you're able to assemble those rosters is not only about culture but spending that money. Yo, bro, understand that the (money) is making athletes even consider it."

Not long after those comments circulated on social media, Sarkisian hopped on X to respond with a Kobe Bryant quote.

Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.

Let's find some middle ground here, guys. You're both right.

No doubt, Steve Sarkisian is a great coach who has built a strong culture in Austin. But having $20+ million to pay some of the best players in the country certainly doesn't hurt.