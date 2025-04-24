Steve McMichael Dead At 67 After Battle With ALS; Tributes Pour In

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael died on Wednesday following a battle with ALS. He was 67.

A defensive tackle from the University of Texas, McMichael was selected in the third round of the 1980 draft by the New England Patriots but was released after just one season. The Chicago Bears picked him up, and the rest is history.

McMichael controlled the interior of the line for the Bears' famed "46 defense" that is considered to be one of the NFL's best-ever defensive units. That defense led Chicago to an 18-1 record during the 1985 season and allowed only 10 points in three playoff wins on the way to a Super Bowl XX title.

McMichael played 13 seasons in Chicago, earning two Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods. McMichael ranks second on the Bears' all-time sack list behind Richard Dent.

In 2021, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and in August 2023 was confined to a bed. That's where he earned of his Hall of Fame selection. He was inducted in August 2024, becoming the sixth member of that dominant '85 Bears team to earn the honor.

Jarrett Payton — son of Bears legend and McMichael's teammate Walter Payton — announced the news of his death on X, adding that he was grateful to be with him in his final moments.

Bears chairman George H. McCaskey also released a statement.

"It's a cruel irony that the Bears' Ironman succumbed to this dreaded disease," McCaskey said. "Yet Steve showed us throughout his struggle that his real strength was internal, and he demonstrated on a daily basis his class, his dignity and his humanity. He is at peace now. We offer our condolences to Misty, Macy, the rest of Steve's family, his teammates, and countless friends and fans of a great Bear."

Sports World Pays Tribute To Steve "Mongo" McMichael

After football, "Mongo" had a career resurgence as a professional wrestler with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he won the United States heavyweight championship as a member of the famed "Four Horsemen" group led by Ric Flair.

Flair was one of the first to pay his respects to his late friend.