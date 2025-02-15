Steve Kerr (And His Complaining) Highlights One Of NBA's Biggest Problems

Steve Kerr is one of the NBA's biggest problems; a coach who spends much of his time at the podium expressing left-wing political opinions. But when he's not sharing with the world how disconnected from reality he is, he complains about the NBA's scheduling practices.

Earlier this week, Kerr spoke to the media after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, complaining about the league's schedule that had his team playing a game the next night in…Houston. He explained that because his veterans, like Steph Curry, played most of the game against the Mavericks, they might not be able to play the following game against the Rockets.

"Can you go with all your veterans tomorrow," he was asked. "I don't know, we'll talk to Rick, after the tough back-to-back and that's what makes even more frustrating is that we're going to get into Houston at 3 o'clock, whatever it is, because the NBA in its infinite wisdom makes us play an 8:45 game. They clearly don't care about rest or player health, it's just ratings and all that stuff. So I get it, everyone's gotta do it, the whole league's gotta do it. So it is what it is, we gotta strap it up and get ready for tomorrow."

Must be so difficult for NBA players!

NBA Has Become A Soft League With Uninteresting Players

Curry played 37 minutes, of a 48-minute-long game, and with an hour-long flight, he might not be able to play the next night?

That's embarrassing for him, for Kerr, and for the quality of the NBA. Yes, the league could have done a better job with scheduling. And yes, all sports leagues care only about ratings, above any and all other concerns.

No, that doesn't mean it's acceptable for an entertainment product to be this bad.

Fans attending games or watching games do so to watch the best players compete against each other. When those players can't even bother to play back-to-back games with one of the shortest travel schedules possible, that's a problem?

Beyond the league's atrocious political stance, why would fans gravitate to this sport when 35 minutes is simply too much for the players to bear? It's no wonder ratings and interest are down dramatically.

Oh, and after all his whining, Kerr did play his veterans, like Curry, and the Warriors won anyway.