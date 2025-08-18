Former Georgia QB Takes Brutal Stray Shot From Steve Spurrier

Former Georgia gunslinger Stetson Bennett managed to catch a very random stray from legendary coach Steve Spurrier.

Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to a pair of national championships prior to being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

While he didn't really look the part due to his size, there's no question the former Georgia QB was a huge part of the team's success.

Steve Spurrier shares interesting take on Stetson Bennett.

It sounds like Spurrier thinks Bennett is actually a case study in why you *DON'T* need a star QB to win at a high level.

"I think there’s two areas that are, probably, going to determine the best teams. Obviously, coaching is important. And then special players. It could be the quarterback but it could be other guys. Georgia won two national championships with Stetson Bennett. So, the quarterback, he needs to be a good player but he doesn’t have to be one of those guys that has to throw for 300 yards every game," Spurrier said on the "Another Dooley Noted Podcast," according to On3.

For the record, Bennett was far from an average or just a barely above-average QB during his time in Athens.

Below are his career college stats:

8,429 passing yards

66 passing touchdowns

21 interceptions

530 rushing yards

14 rushing touchdowns

It might not have always been the prettiest QB SEC fans had ever seen, but any coach who says they won't take those numbers is lying.

Yet, for Steve Spurrier, he seems to think Georgia is actually an example of winning without a top level passer.

A very unexpected and random stray from the former Florida and South Carolina coach.

