Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Yankees' New Facial Hair Policy

Stephen A. Smith was not having any part of the New York Yankees announcing a change to their "Neatness Policy" that previously forbade players and personnel from having beards or long hair.

But it wasn't just the change in policy that had Stephen A. - and Yankees fans - fired up, it was the fact that the team held a press conference to address the change.

NO BEARD POLICY WAS IMPLEMENTED IN 1976

"A 20-minute press conference over facial hair? I mean, what a disgrace," the ESPN personality shouted on air.

"I couldn’t believe it… I’m a Yankee fan, you know I’m a die-hard Yankee fan. I’m trying to keep my cool. You understand what I’m saying? But I mean, damn. You ain’t won a World Series title since 2009. You haven’t been to one since then until last year," Smith continued.

In 1976, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner announced a "well-groomed" policy that mandated every player and Yankees personnel follow strict guidelines of having no beard (or even scruff) as well as short hair. Although the public and other teams' fanbases would ridicule the team, the Yankees didn't mind because they continued to win championships every few years. However, without winning it all since 2009, and a much more vocal, younger social media crowd complaining about the policy (and some players), the team announced their new direction.

YANKEES BREAK FROM LONGSTANDING TRADITION

As a Yankees fan, however, Stephen A. should know better than anyone that a press conference doesn't seem too far out of character for baseball's 27-time World Series champions.

The big question is: Will the facial hair policy have an impact on the team's play on the field?

