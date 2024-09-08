Stephen A. Smith Plays Race Baiter, Compares Tyreek Hill Being Handcuffed To Scottie Scheffler's Arrest

Stephen A. Smith wasted no time in adding race to the conversation after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs after being pulled over en route to his team's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill was detained and put in handcuffs by officers just outside Hard Rock Stadium with video showing four motorcycle officers forcing the superstar to lay flat on the asphalt while putting him in cuffs. Hill was not arrested, but was cited by officers for reckless driving, a source told OutKick's Armando Salguero. The Dolphins released a statement saying that Hill was "pulled over for a traffic incident" before being released and eventually suiting up for Miami shortly after.

At this point in time, nothing has been reported about what exactly took place before Hill was detained by officers. A video of the officers holding Hill on the ground, however, has sparked serious outrage across social media.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who even admitted that he knows zero details about what led to Hill being put in handcuffs, decided to compare Hill being detained and released shortly after to Scottie Scheffler's arrest earlier this year prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.

Tyreek Hill is black, Scottie Scheffler is white.

While there is no arguing that the optics of multiple officers holding Hill on the ground while they put him in handcuffs are terrible, again, we don't know what happened in the minutes leading up to his detainment.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Hill was pulled over for speeding and got into a verbal altercation with a police officer before being detained.

As for Smith comparing Scheffler's arrest to Hill being detained is absurd on a number of different fronts.

First and foremost, Scheffler was arrested in Louisville, which is a city in Kentucky, not Georgia as Smith wrote.

While Hill being put on the asphalt looks (very) excessive, Scheffler's experience with police in Louisville was far more dramatic and over the top given he was arrested for simply driving past an officer directing traffic.

Not only was Scheffler put in handcuffs, he was put in the back of a cop car, charged, and put in a jail cell. Scheffler was forced to warm up for his round behind bards, while Hill walked away with a dirty t-shirt and was then sent on his way to go play for the Dolphins in a matter of minutes.

Instead of waiting for any bit of information about the situation, Smith decided to immediately overreact and put on his race-baiting cap because Hill was seen lying on the ground in handcuffs.