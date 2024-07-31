Stephen A. Smith Thinks You're Dumb, Says Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris Could Impact U.S. Election

Stephen A. Smith is paid very, very well to come up with unique opinions in the sports world. Since the launch of his podcast, he's taken that same approach when it comes to the political world, and after the ludicrous Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics, he decided to double dip to drum up one of his most odd opinions in quite some time.

The Opening Ceremony has dominated discussions for days now after the performance featured a number of drag performers and a scene that seemed to not-so-subtly mock The Last Supper and Christians around the world.

According to Smith, the Opening Ceremony could have an effect on the upcoming Presidential Election in the United States, and specifically harm the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris' chances of becoming the next President.

This feels like an important time to note that the 2024 Olympics are being held in France and the Opening Ceremony took place in Paris. The performance was designed by the French, for the French, and has absolutely nothing to do with the United States, but don't tell Stephen A. that.

"I’m a conservative with my dollars. I’m liberal every other way," Smith said on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’ "I’m liberal. I get it. I’m cool; but I know tens of millions of conservatives won’t be, and there’s an election coming up," Smith explained on his podcast.

"When people go to the polls in the United States…there’s usually one overlapping, dominant issue that influences who they vote for. So what if, all of a sudden, Roe v. Wade, immigration, and the economy suddenly didn’t become the priority that religion is? What if folks decided to go to the polls because, ‘I either love what I saw,’ or, ‘I can’t stand what I saw?' You ever think about that? I don’t think they did, but the conservatives did everywhere; and who knows how they’ll react to it."

Stephen A. Smith Thinks Conservative Americans Are Dumb

It's easy to read and listen to Smith's thoughts on the Opening Ceremony and write them off as just another hot take, but in reality, he's calling conservatives (half of the country) stupid.

Smith claims that because some liberal director in a mega-liberal country on the other side of the world rounded up some drag queens at the Olympics it's going to drive more voters to the polls to vote for Donald Trump.

Smith believes men dressed in lingerie and ball gowns in Paris are going to get people off of their asses to maybe vote Republican this November. Inflation, not being able to visit a grocery store without spending $100, liberal policies, funding wars on the other side of the planet and open borders are among the many, many topics that may persuade voters not to blindly vote Democrat this fall.

Guys with beards wearing dresses in Paris at the Olympics - two things that don't exactly have conservatives in mind - aren't going to impact the United States election.