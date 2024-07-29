Olympics Official Offers Weak Apology After Last Supper Mocked During Opening Ceremony

An Olympics official gave an incredibly weak apology in response to The Last Supper being mocked.

The opening ceremony for the games in Paris was last Friday, and it featured a truly embarrassing and borderline appalling moment when drag performers appeared to mock the famous moment in Christianity.

The Last Supper represents the start of communion and the moment Jesus knew he was going to die. It's an incredibly important moment in the history of the religion.

That's why so many people were angered by what they saw. Well, if they were hoping to get a heartfelt apology, they're in for some serious disappointment.

Olympics official responds to outrage over The Last Supper being mocked

Instead of taking responsibility for the display that was clearly an insult to Christians, an Olympics official instead trotted out the tried and true spin of not really apologizing but shifting blame back to viewers.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are really sorry," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said during a press conference, according to The Guardian.

"If people have taken any offense."

That's not an apology at all. That's the equivalent of your spouse getting angry with you and hitting them with the "I'm sorry you feel that way" line.

Not saying anything at all would have been better than this non-apology attempt at an apology.

It's also worth noting that the Olympics wouldn't dare insult Islam during its opening ceremony. Yet, attacking Christianity isn't just fair game, the people responsible don't seem to think it was a problem at all. Why the double standard? The answer is because Christianity is a religion that preaches peace and all people will do is complain online. When Charlie Hebdo -a famous French publication - mocked Islam, it ended with a massive terrorist attack that left 12 innocent people dead.

The Olympics should be about bringing people together, not dividing them with attacks on religion. A much better apology should have been issued.