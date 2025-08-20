Stephen A. Smith Floats Wildly Stupid Plan For Alabama Football: WATCH

Stephen A. Smith uncorked a scorching-hot college football take involving Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer is entering his second season in Tuscaloosa after going 9-4 in his first year. He stepped into some massive shoes following Nick Saban's retirement.

Was winning only nine games good enough for Crimson Tide fans? No, but the program is going through an overhaul. There are going to be some landmines that get stepped on. Reasonable people understand this.

Stephen A. does not.

Stephen A. Smith floats coaching change at Alabama.

Calling for coaches to be fired is incredibly common in college sports. It's one of the best parts about it.

However, it's not often someone floats a truly dumb idea.

Enter the ESPN star.

He spoke with Paul Finebaum this week, and suggested that it wouldn't be a bad thing for DeBoer to be shown the door…..in order for Colorado coach Deion Sanders to take his job.

"What if instead of DeBoer, it was him [Sanders] coaching at Alabama…I’m not sold on DeBoer. I know he did a great job at Washington. Listne, they miss Nick Saban in Alabama. You know this, Paul. This miss Nick Saban. Dammit, I miss Nick Saban. Granted, he does a great job for us on College GameDay. They all do a fabulous job [on GameDay]…When you don’t have him, you can’t have someone that brings a finesse style of game, you understand, to Alabama. That’s meat and potatoes y’all. That's steak and potatoes for breakfast. This is what we're talking about here. Hogs up in there. This is what we're talking about. We didn’t see that with DeBoer. I thought they were considerably softer. I’m not going to lie to you. I wouldn’t mind at all if Alabama changed course and brought in someone like ‘Prime Time’ to Alabama. That would’ve been spectacular, and I think it's still something they should consider down the line if this season is a repeat of last season," the ESPN pundit told Finebaum.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

One of the dumbest things I've ever heard, and you don't take my word for it. The records of the two men speak for themselves.

Below are the records of both men at the level of major college football:

Kalen DeBoer: 46-13 (win percentage of 77.97%) and a national champion runner-up.

Deion Sanders: 13-12 (win percentage of 52%). No bowl wins or College Football Playoff appearances.

Furthermore, DeBoer's 9-4 record last season came with the 20th-ranked strength of schedule in America. Sanders went 9-4 with the Buffaloes with the 65th-ranked strength of schedule. He also had Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who finished eighth in Heisman voting.

Same record against two wildly different strengths of schedule. One had the Heisman winner and another guy who finished in the top 10. The other didn't have a guy finish top 10 in Heisman voting.

Hot takes can be fun. They can also be ridiculous. This is both of them, and it's also not going to happen. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.