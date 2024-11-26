Stephen A. Smith Wildly Claims Donald Trump Ran For President To Get Back At 'Motherf---er' NFL Owners

There is an alternate reality in which Donald Trump never stepped foot in the political arena and instead became the owner of the Buffalo Bills, at least according to Stephen A. Smith.

Smith recently sat down with Bill Maher on his ‘Club Random’ podcast where the two shared a few drinks and more than a few stories, and one about the President-Elect certainly stood out.

The ESPN personality recalled Trump calling him in 2014 to discuss, and complain, about NFL owners allegedly creating problems for his bid to purchase the Buffalo Bills. Trump was one of three finalists in the running to purchase the NFL franchise following the passing of owner Ralph Wilson.

Ultimately, Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion, a number Trump was quite a bit short of, according to Smith.

"He called me in 2014. This is a true story," Smith started to recall to Maher. "He says, ‘Stephen A’ — [he] had a secretary — ‘Mr. Trump is on the line,’ et cetera. [Trump] gets on the line. He says, ‘Stephen A., I’m trying to buy the Buffalo Bills.’ Price tag was $1.4 billion."

"He had about $1.1 billion. I was being told he wasn’t gonna get the team," Smith continued.

Then came the standout line of the story:

"He said, ‘Stephen A., if these motherf–kers get in my way’ — talking about the NFL owners — "these motherf–kers get in my way, I’m gonna get them all back. I’m gonna run for President.’ That’s what he said," Smith claimed.

It's absolutely preposterous to think that in the middle of bidding for an NFL team Donald Trump came up with a revenge-based idea to run for President of the United States, but then again, we're talking about politics here.

Politicians, especially those who are eyeing the top of the mountain, think and operate differently. It's fair to say that most are motivated by the seat in the Oval Office alone, but outside factors certainly play a role as well, and maybe, just maybe, not acquiring the Buffalo Bills was Trump's extra push.