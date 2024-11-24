Stephen A. Smith Passionately Defends NFL Players Choosing To Do The Trump Dance: 'This Is America'

Stephen A. Smith is paid millions of dollars to deliver hot takes across the ESPN airwaves. What makes him different from most hot-take artists is that he does actually possess common sense, and his reaction to the Trump Dance taking over the NFL over the past couple of weeks proves that.

Last week, following a weekend filled with players across the league doing the Donald Trump Dance after big plays, the NFL, through a spokesperson, confirmed that it has "no issue" with players who do the dance that mimics the moves of the President-Elect.

Players doing the dance upset the easily offended to begin with, but the league sharing that players wouldn't be punished for doing the dance. Well, that enraged NFL fans who can't seem to fathom that players would potentially support Trump, the man who won every swing state and dominated the popular vote.

Stephen A. Smith thinks those folks are in the wrong - they are - and explained that players have the right to support whoever they want during a passionate plea on his podcast.

"They got a right to support who the hell they want. Without the league needing to send in a response," Smith said on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.' "I didn’t see a response from the UFC (after Jon Jones did the dance at UFC 309). You know why? Because Dana White wouldn’t entertain it. Because he don’t play that nonsense. He’s going to support who he’s going to support. He’s not going to apologize for it. As most American citizens should feel free to do."

Smith also took issue with the league feeling the need to address the situation at all before taking aim at the people who can't grasp that Trump did, in fact, win the Presidential Election earlier this month.

"It ain’t about Trump," Smith continued. "It’s about them reminding everybody, this is America. We should be allowed to believe what we want to believe. Feel what we want to feel. And do what we want to do within reason. Without having to worry about being ostracized, demonized, and ultimately excoriated to the point where we got to go into hiding. Those days need to be over

"Celebrations usually don’t warrant that. It doesn’t require a response from the league," added Smith. "So why was it necessary this time? You know why. Because we’ve got a bunch of people still living with their heads in the clouds, acting like they get to protest every little damn thing. This is America. Donald Trump won the election. Rather convincingly, I might add."

Smith hit the nail on the head. Whether it be a professional athlete or your neighbor, we still live in America, and being able to believe what we want to believe no matter how controversial some may find it to be is what makes this country the greatest in the world.

Free speech does exist in this country, believe it or not, and an NFL player doing a three-second dance mimicking the elected President of the United States shouldn't be seen as controversial, ever.