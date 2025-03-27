Stephen A. Smith Plays Damage Control After Lying About LeBron James Skipping Kobe's Memorial

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith keeps proving he’s a pro at looking ridiculous whenever he tries.

The 57-year-old First Take talking head went on a rant Thursday morning, continuing his beef with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Amid his response, Smith invoked the name of Kobe Bryant to get a dig at LeBron, though the insult was a bald-faced lie.

"I suggest that he be happy with the things that I haven't brought up," Smith said, trying to sound threatening. "I never brought up really and never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service."

Audiences winced at Smith's poor choices, and hours later, the ESPN host followed up the segment with an apology — not to LeBron, but for using the dead for his benefit.

Smith admitted his blunder on X: "My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour#1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake.

"Should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point. I retract NOTHING else that I said. Have a nice day!"

Whether it's for views or to sincerely defend his own honor, Stephen A. Smith is going at LeBron — no holds barred — but is quickly losing the battle with his childish behavior and appetite for parading around TV networks to continue the argument with James.

The controversy started after Smith's continual hounding of Bronny James for his ‘undeserved’ time playing for the Lakers, equating him to more of a G-League player, which prompted Bronny's dad to jump into the discourse by confronting Smith.

Smith admitted Wednesday, during his YouTube show, that he would've gotten physical (i.e., fight) with LeBron over the heated interaction they shared at Crypto.com Arena in early March.

Looking at the two side-by-side, audiences can't determine if Smith is placing too much stock in his fighting abilities or merely driving up the angst for engagement.

Smith and LeBron have been eating up the spotlight since, though Smith's comment on Kobe Bryant — a universally beloved figure in basketball — appeared to go too far. The clown show continues.

