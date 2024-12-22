Steph Curry Shows Class And Makes Sure An Adult Gives A Kid His Game-Worn Shoes

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry might be a woke liberal that can be insufferable, but there are some moments where he shows a lot of class.

Saturday night, the Warriors traveled to Minnesota to take over the Timberwolves. With the help of 31 points and 10 assists from Curry, Golden State emerged victorious by a score of 113-103 .

After the game, Curry tried to give his shoes to a young fan in the crowd at the Target Center, but the exchange didn’t go as planned. Evidently, an older gentleman swooped in and took the footwear from the kid’s clutches. Real classy big guy.

Curry caught sight of this atrocity and made sure to call out the older fan. One fan recorded the point guard yelling to the fan saying "Give it to him," and it would appear that Curry got his wish.

Good on Curry. I’m not a fan of his because he’s one of the most woke athletes in the NBA, and that’s saying something because there’s a lot of them. But in moments of connection like this, he apparently knows how to act with class.

Also, what was a man thinking by taking the shoes from the kid? You want to talk about a low-class individual. I get that Curry memorabilia could be worth a lot of money, but what’s worth more - a pair of shoes or your integrity?

Let the kid have his moment and don’t be greedy. I’m glad that Curry decided to act like an adult.