New Video Shows Steph Curry Actually Missed His Viral Full-Court Shot, But There's More To The Story

Steph Curry has gone viral. In other stunning news, water remains wet.

In case you've been on a social media hiatus over the past few days - congratulations to you - Curry drained an insane full-court shot during warmups.

Or so it seemed.

In the clip that went mega-viral across social media over the weekend, Curry was seen launching a basketball from the Warriors' tunnel on the opposite side of the floor. From a fan's perspective who shot the video from behind Curry, it certainly looked like he made the shot. Curry himself thought he made it as well, given that the net moved like it was the perfect shot.

Steph Curry, the greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball, hitting a full-court shot during warmups wouldn't be surprising. Impressive, sure, but not surprising, so folks simply assumed that the shot did, in fact, go in.

Days later, another angle of Curry's shot emerged, and it turns out that we were all deceived for days, as it turns out he did not make the shot.

The fact that Curry even got the basketball near the rim is a feat in and of itself. That's not a normal human thing. I'd be willing to bet most players in the NBA wouldn't be able to even launch the ball the full length of the court and keep it anywhere near the frame of the goal itself.

While the entire sports world was lied to for days about Curry making this specific full-court shot, it's worth noting that he has hit the exact same shot in February 2024, but it's unclear if he called bank or not.

The losers who claim Steph Curry ruined basketball by relying so heavily on 3-point shots can continue to be the least-fun people at every party they attend. A guy who can hit full-court shots from the team tunnel is good for the game, who cares if teams launch 35 3s a game now?